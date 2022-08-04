Maxi burgers and tequila, Dwayne Johnson’s post-workout meal

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock had fun with a “cheat meal”, which is a super positive verdict: fries, double burger sandwich and Tequila is the gift that the Hollywood star gave himself after training.

Known for his muscular and statuesque physique as well as his enormous talent on set, the new superhero Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson, famous face of famous films around the world, he showed millions of fans his super meal prepared after training. Junk food accompanied by a glass of Tequila is what the actor shows on Instagram, fully satisfied with the mix of flavors created: “A cheat meal Sunday for history books”.

Dwayne Johnson’s “bad meal” after training

Dwayne Johnson on Instagram tells and shows his mega meal (sgarro) tasted after training. A “cheat meal” is what the famous actor allowed himself, or the “cheat meal “ Sunday, that “also told in history books “ writes. “A sturdy starter with good fries, because we know shit fries can ruin the whole adventure“he continued ironically. Then instead of water, excellent tequila:

I made the main dish with a (delicious) combo of Teremana Blanco and Teremana Reposado – as the founder, I set the rules of tequila.

After taking a sip from his chilled glass, the Hollywood star picked up his mega sandwich for a super positive verdict. “Enjoy your “cheat meals”, my friends“.

Dwayne Johnson soon in theaters with Black Adam

A few weeks ago at Comic-Con the trailer for the new film was presented Black Adam of Warner Bros Pictures with the former wrestler protagonist. The classic anti-hero will have the face and physique of Dwayne Johnson who at the presentation answered provocative questions from fans: “Am I stronger than Superman? I think I can beat him“. The film will arrive in theaters on October 21st not only in America, the same date could also be valid in Italy.