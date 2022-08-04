Marvel | “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″: Chris Pratt talks about the future of Star-Lord in the UCM | MCU | Avengers | Premiere | Cinema | Phase 4 | SPORT-PLAY

At the end of “Avengers: Engame”, Marvel Studios formed a new team Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor left his kingdom behind to go on adventures with the funniest superheroes in the MCU. Unfortunately, we will not see them together in a movie.

Only at the beginning of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the God of thunder left this team behind to defend the other gods from Gorr the butcher. Taika Waititi, the director, along with the writers, only added a small scene where they joked between a romance between Thor and Star-Lord.

Despite this, we will see Chris Pratt again at UCM. Right now, director James Gunn is shooting the film “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, which promises to be a great closure for the guardians in the Avengers cinematic universe.

“I do not know. I hope so. If not, you can always follow me on Instagram. There are no plans for that at this time. I believe that everything is possible, anything is possible. This [la] multiverse thing.

I’m not saying it is, but if a character dies… Actually, it turns out there are crazy wormholes to bring people back.”, commented Pratt between jokes for the medium Extra regarding a project at Marvel after “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″.

“Playing this character has been the honor of my career. I’m just focused on that right now.”

Chris Pratt participates in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

