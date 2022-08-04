Marvel faces James Gunn for ‘I am Groot’ and its canonicity within the saga of the Guardians of the Galaxy

In the midst of a macro-crisis in infinite films at Warner, Marvel is experiencing its own little civil war. Well, more like a recreational fight, because he’s not going to grow up. In this case the protagonists are James Gunn and the miniseries (by duration and intentions) ‘I am Groot’, which will premiere on Disney+ on August 10 and will show the tree with the voice of Vin Diesel having adventures of less than five minutes. The problem is whether they are canon or not.

We are all Groot

Let’s not fool ourselves: ‘I am Groot’ has all the earmarks of being nothing with zero real ties to the MCU beyond a couple of character cameo appearances. Perhaps that is why James Gunn, director of the three ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (and the next Christmas special) thinks that “are not necessarily part of the Guardians sagathey are canon only to themselves.”

But Brad Winderbaum, one of Marvel’s big shots, has contradicted Gunn in an interview with ComicBook.com, where he makes it clear when it happens. And it is excessively concrete: between the end of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol.2’ and the first post-credits scene.

It’s a tight window, right? It’s that moment where Groot is in a post-baby stage of development… and it was something that James Gunn was excited about. James knew of Kirsten Lepore’s work and was excited to work with her as well.

James Gunn is an executive producer of the series and gives voice in a cameo, so it’s possible that even if you approve of the direct-to-stream product, you just don’t want to be associated with it in the future. It is not going to be that one expects to meet ‘The Peacemaker’ and come across a children’s series.