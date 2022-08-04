Mariah Carey vs. Jennifer Lopez: Which iconic superstar has the highest net worth?

Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez are both iconic entertainers, but which superstar has the highest net worth? Here’s what we know about the singers’ earnings and their long-running feud.

Mariah Carey’s net worth

Singer, songwriter, producer and actress Mariah Carey has amassed a huge fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the “Obsessed” singer has an estimated net worth of $ 320 million.

She is one of the best-selling music artists in history, having sold over 200 million albums worldwide. Carey is the second best-selling female artist of all time after Madonna, with more no. 1 hit song by any other female musician in US chart history. The singer has won five Grammys, 10 American Music Awards and 15 Billboard Music Awards.

Carey has appeared in several films, including Glitter, Precious and Tennessee. In 2012, she was paid $ 18 million to appear in one season of American idol. Carey has had several residences in Las Vegas. She earned $ 30 million for her two-year concert “# 1 to Infinity,” which ran from 2015 to 2017 at Caesars Palace.

Carey’s song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” generated a significant portion of her net worth. Forbes stated that Carey makes about $ 2.5 million a year for the song and has earned $ 60 million by 2016 from the song since it was first released in 1994. The publication said it likely earned more. $ 12.5 million since then, taking it to more than $ 72 million from a single song.

Carey’s vocal cords and legs are a sizable portion of his assets, as they are insured for $ 35 million each.

Let’s see how Carey’s fortune piles up against her fellow superstar Jennifer Lopez’s net worth.

Jennifer Lopez’s net worth

Although Mariah Carey has earned great wealth, Jennifer Lopez still has a higher net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, J.Lo is worth a whopping $ 400 million and makes about $ 40 million annually.

Lopez is a singer, dancer, actor, producer and designer. Like Carey, she was a judge American idol, even though Lopez has been on the show for several seasons. She was also a judge and executive producer on the reality show World of dance.

In 2020, Lopez was the star of the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami, Florida. Like Carey, Lopez also had a residency in Las Vegas, which ran from January 2016 to September 2018 and grossed $ 97.5 million.

Her designer clothing line, JLO, debuted in 2003. Lopez released her first fragrance, J. Lo’s Glow, the same year. She now has over 25 perfumes to name her.

The feud of Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez

The feud between Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey has sparked countless jokes and memes, mainly due to Carey’s famous line, “I don’t know her,” when asked about the singer “I’m Real”.

During an interview from the early 2000s, Carey was asked to give her opinion on other singers in the entertainment industry. After saying that Beyoncé was “a good writer” and “nice”, all Carey said about her Lopez was, “I don’t know her.” J.Lo was already extremely famous at the time, so it was impossible to imagine that the “Emotions” singer hadn’t heard of her.

Lopez didn’t seem interested in arguing with Carey. During an appearance on See what happens livehost Andy Cohen asked the superstar if he had a problem with Carey.

“I don’t have a feud against her at all,” Lopez replied (for Your Tango). “I know in the past I’ve read things you said about me that weren’t great. But we never met. We don’t know each other “.

She added: “I’d like to meet her and I’d like to be her friend.”

But in 2015, fans caught the “Waiting for Tonight” singer swiping her phone, bored as Carey performed at the Billboard Music Awards.

