Malaysia suspends screening of new Thor movie
According to the specialized site Varietythe news was confirmed two weeks after the chain announced that the release of the tape had been postponed indefinitely.
Although neither the Malaysian authorities nor the exhibitors have so far revealed the reasons behind the decision, both the international press and the audiences assume that the Film Censorship Committee would have requested -but failed- to make cuts to the original footage of the film. for reasons related to the presence of LGBTIQ+ characters.
In that sense, in “Thor: Love and Thunder” there are sequences that indicate that the character of Valkyria, played by Tessa Thompson, is bisexual; and that the film’s comic relief, Korg, a rocky humanoid creature of the Kronan species brought to the screen by Waititi’s own voice, will father a child with another male of his race.