Madonna does not sell her catalog: ‘They are my songs’

Madonna will not sell its own music catalog. To declare it is the same singer who, during a chat with the US magazine Variety, explained in a few simple words why she has, up to now, declined the purchase proposals of her catalog: “Because they are my songs” .

In 2021 Madonna has made an agreement with the Warner Records to bring his catalog under the umbrella of the label. An agreement that gave her more freedom to supervise and curate reissues, special releases and other initiatives regarding her music. In this regard she said: “I am looking for interesting and fun ways to republish my catalog and introduce my music to a new generation”.