Lyrics and translation Stay With Me, Calvin Harris

“Stay With Me”single of Calvin Harris with Justin Timberlake, Halsey And Pharrell Williams. Listen to the song, read the Italian translation and watch the official video.

“Stay With Me” is a song by the British DJ Calvin Harris, contained in the album “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2”. The track, we remember, is made in collaboration with Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams.

Stay With Me testo Calvin Harris

Lyrics:

Hey, it’s a mess out there

They can leave, but we don’t care

We’ll stay, I’m good right here

I been waitin ‘for you all year

Come play, make a mess right here

Do whatever, I like it weird

Okay, let ’em disappear

Say whatever you want to hear

Just stay

(Dance)

(Dance)

(Dance)

Lookie here

They said, “Please, turn it down”

I said, “Just turn around”

They say it’s dark, but what do they know?

So upliftin ‘how you bounce

And it feel like, damn (Damn)

Look at those pants

Damn (Damn)

It don’t makе sense

Damn (Damn)

Yeah, I’m convincеd

Blam (Blam)

It’s magic

This one’s for tonight and beyond (Come here, girl)

We toastin ‘and we cheers, all your girls are here

Somethin ‘ain’t right if you yawn (Yeah, girl)

As crazy as it sound, wanna take you down

So you can feel the pipe ’til the dawn (Yeah, girl)

The energy is flowin ‘, it keeps us glowin’

So we don’t need no light, why’s it on? (Yeah, girl)

I’m talkin ‘to you, girl, it’s a new world

Hey, it’s a mess out there

They can leave, but we don’t care

We’ll stay, I’m good right here

I been waitin ‘for you all year

Come play, make a mess right here

Do whatever, I like it weird

Okay, let ’em disappear

Say whatever you want to hear

Just stay

All night

Come on and stay with me

Let’s take flight

Come on and stay, baby

We could fly away, girl

Come on and stay with me

All night

Come on and stay with me

I still see your body in the dark

It’s easy, I just use my hands

And I don’t even need to go inside

I know just by the way you dance

(Damn)

Look at those pants

Damn (Damn)

It don’t make sense

Damn (Damn)

Yeah, I’m convinced

Blam (Blam)

It’s magic

This one’s for tonight and beyond (Come here, girl)

We toastin ‘and we cheers, all your girls are here

Somethin ‘ain’t right if you yawn (Yeah, girl)

As crazy as it sound, wanna take you down

So you can feel the pipe ’til the dawn (Yeah, girl)

The energy is flowin ‘, it keeps us glowin’

So we don’t need no light, why’s it on? (Yeah, girl)

I’m talkin ‘to you, girl, it’s a new world

Hey, it’s a mess out there

They can leave, but we don’t care

We’ll stay, I’m good right here

I been waitin ‘for you all year

Come play, make a mess right here

Do whatever, I like it weird

Okay, let ’em disappear

Say whatever you want to hear

Just stay

All night

Come on and stay with me

Let’s take flight

Come on and stay, baby

We could fly away, girl

Come on and stay with me

All night

Come on and stay with me

Stay With Me testo Calvin Harris

Hey, it’s chaos out there

They may as well go away, but we don’t care

We will stay, I’m fine right here

I’ve been waiting for you all year

Come play and make a mess right here

Do whatever, I like it weird

Ok, let them disappear

Say what you want to hear

Stay

(Dance)

(Dance)

(dance)

Look here

They say, “Please, turn it down”

I said “just turn around”

They say it’s dark, but what do they know?

It is as noble as hops

And it seems, damn (Damn)

Look at those pants

Curse (Damn)

It does not make sense

Curse (Damn)

Yes, I am convinced

Blam (Blam)

It’s magic

This is for tonight and beyond (Come here, baby)

Let’s toast and say hello, all your girls are here

There’s something wrong if you yawn (Yes, honey)

As crazy as it sounds to you, I want to take you with me

So you can feel it (the vibe) until dawn (Yeah, girl)

Energy flows, it makes us shine

We don’t need light, why is it on? (Yes baby)

I’m talking to you, baby, it’s a new world

Hey, it’s chaos out there

They may as well go away, but we don’t care

We will stay, I’m fine right here

I’ve been waiting for you all year

Come play and make a mess right here

Do whatever, I like it weird

Ok, let them disappear

Say what you want to hear

Stay

All night long

Come and stay with me

Let’s take flight

Come and stay, baby

We could fly away, baby

Come and stay with me

All night long

Come and stay with me

I still see your body in the dark

It’s easy, I just use my hands

And I don’t even need to go in

I recognize it from the way you dance

(Curse)

Look at those pants

Curse (Damn)

It does not make sense

Curse (Damn)

Yes, I am convinced

Blam (Blam)

It’s magic

This is for tonight and beyond (Come here, baby)

Let’s toast and say hello, all your girls are here

There’s something wrong if you yawn (Yeah, baby)

As crazy as it sounds to you, I want to take you with me

So you can feel it (the vibe) until dawn (Yeah, baby)

Energy flows, it makes us shine

We don’t need light, why is it on? (Yes girl)

I’m talking to you, baby, it’s a new world

Hey, it’s chaos out there

They may as well go away, but we don’t care

We will stay, I’m fine right here

I’ve been waiting for you all year

Come play and make a mess right here

Do whatever, I like it weird

Ok, let them disappear

Say what you want to hear

Stay

All night long

Come and stay with me

Let’s take flight

Come and stay, baby

We could fly away, baby

Come and stay with me

All night long

Come and stay with me

Stay With Me video

Stay With Me audio Calvin Harris