Lyrics and translation Stay With Me, Calvin Harris
“Stay With Me”single of Calvin Harris with Justin Timberlake, Halsey And Pharrell Williams. Listen to the song, read the Italian translation and watch the official video.
“Stay With Me” is a song by the British DJ Calvin Harris, contained in the album “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2”. The track, we remember, is made in collaboration with Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams.
Stay With Me testo Calvin Harris
Lyrics:
Hey, it’s a mess out there
They can leave, but we don’t care
We’ll stay, I’m good right here
I been waitin ‘for you all year
Come play, make a mess right here
Do whatever, I like it weird
Okay, let ’em disappear
Say whatever you want to hear
Just stay
(Dance)
(Dance)
(Dance)
Lookie here
They said, “Please, turn it down”
I said, “Just turn around”
They say it’s dark, but what do they know?
So upliftin ‘how you bounce
And it feel like, damn (Damn)
Look at those pants
Damn (Damn)
It don’t makе sense
Damn (Damn)
Yeah, I’m convincеd
Blam (Blam)
It’s magic
This one’s for tonight and beyond (Come here, girl)
We toastin ‘and we cheers, all your girls are here
Somethin ‘ain’t right if you yawn (Yeah, girl)
As crazy as it sound, wanna take you down
So you can feel the pipe ’til the dawn (Yeah, girl)
The energy is flowin ‘, it keeps us glowin’
So we don’t need no light, why’s it on? (Yeah, girl)
I’m talkin ‘to you, girl, it’s a new world
Hey, it’s a mess out there
They can leave, but we don’t care
We’ll stay, I’m good right here
I been waitin ‘for you all year
Come play, make a mess right here
Do whatever, I like it weird
Okay, let ’em disappear
Say whatever you want to hear
Just stay
All night
Come on and stay with me
Let’s take flight
Come on and stay, baby
We could fly away, girl
Come on and stay with me
All night
Come on and stay with me
I still see your body in the dark
It’s easy, I just use my hands
And I don’t even need to go inside
I know just by the way you dance
(Damn)
Look at those pants
Damn (Damn)
It don’t make sense
Damn (Damn)
Yeah, I’m convinced
Blam (Blam)
It’s magic
This one’s for tonight and beyond (Come here, girl)
We toastin ‘and we cheers, all your girls are here
Somethin ‘ain’t right if you yawn (Yeah, girl)
As crazy as it sound, wanna take you down
So you can feel the pipe ’til the dawn (Yeah, girl)
The energy is flowin ‘, it keeps us glowin’
So we don’t need no light, why’s it on? (Yeah, girl)
I’m talkin ‘to you, girl, it’s a new world
Hey, it’s a mess out there
They can leave, but we don’t care
We’ll stay, I’m good right here
I been waitin ‘for you all year
Come play, make a mess right here
Do whatever, I like it weird
Okay, let ’em disappear
Say whatever you want to hear
Just stay
All night
Come on and stay with me
Let’s take flight
Come on and stay, baby
We could fly away, girl
Come on and stay with me
All night
Come on and stay with me
Stay With Me testo Calvin Harris
Hey, it’s chaos out there
They may as well go away, but we don’t care
We will stay, I’m fine right here
I’ve been waiting for you all year
Come play and make a mess right here
Do whatever, I like it weird
Ok, let them disappear
Say what you want to hear
Stay
(Dance)
(Dance)
(dance)
Look here
They say, “Please, turn it down”
I said “just turn around”
They say it’s dark, but what do they know?
It is as noble as hops
And it seems, damn (Damn)
Look at those pants
Curse (Damn)
It does not make sense
Curse (Damn)
Yes, I am convinced
Blam (Blam)
It’s magic
This is for tonight and beyond (Come here, baby)
Let’s toast and say hello, all your girls are here
There’s something wrong if you yawn (Yes, honey)
As crazy as it sounds to you, I want to take you with me
So you can feel it (the vibe) until dawn (Yeah, girl)
Energy flows, it makes us shine
We don’t need light, why is it on? (Yes baby)
I’m talking to you, baby, it’s a new world
Hey, it’s chaos out there
They may as well go away, but we don’t care
We will stay, I’m fine right here
I’ve been waiting for you all year
Come play and make a mess right here
Do whatever, I like it weird
Ok, let them disappear
Say what you want to hear
Stay
All night long
Come and stay with me
Let’s take flight
Come and stay, baby
We could fly away, baby
Come and stay with me
All night long
Come and stay with me
I still see your body in the dark
It’s easy, I just use my hands
And I don’t even need to go in
I recognize it from the way you dance
(Curse)
Look at those pants
Curse (Damn)
It does not make sense
Curse (Damn)
Yes, I am convinced
Blam (Blam)
It’s magic
This is for tonight and beyond (Come here, baby)
Let’s toast and say hello, all your girls are here
There’s something wrong if you yawn (Yeah, baby)
As crazy as it sounds to you, I want to take you with me
So you can feel it (the vibe) until dawn (Yeah, baby)
Energy flows, it makes us shine
We don’t need light, why is it on? (Yes girl)
I’m talking to you, baby, it’s a new world
Hey, it’s chaos out there
They may as well go away, but we don’t care
We will stay, I’m fine right here
I’ve been waiting for you all year
Come play and make a mess right here
Do whatever, I like it weird
Ok, let them disappear
Say what you want to hear
Stay
All night long
Come and stay with me
Let’s take flight
Come and stay, baby
We could fly away, baby
Come and stay with me
All night long
Come and stay with me
Stay With Me video
Stay With Me audio Calvin Harris