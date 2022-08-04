Love and Thunder exceeds $ 300 million in the US, the international box-office race continues

Thor: Love and Thunder has exceeded $ 300 million in the domestic market, the film continues its race to the international box-office.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

According to what was reported by the authoritative Deadline, Thor: Love and Thunder has officially passed the threshold of 300 million dollars in the domestic market. Whereas the film has achieved i 361 million dollars internationally, the Marvel Studios blockbuster is currently located at 666 million dollars in the world.

The international markets in which the film has grossed the most are the United Kingdom (37.3 million), theAustralia (27.3 million), the Mexico (26 million), the Korea (22.6 million) and the Brazil (20 million). Furthermore, cinecomic is still in first place in France and in Italy.