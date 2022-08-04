“Lightyear”, “She-Hulk” and more premieres expected from Disney + in August
And August has arrived! This will be a month where Disney+ will launch a big premiere that we saw in the cinema and will host two new releases from Marvel Studios. Between series, movies, animated productions and documentaries, find out in this list everything new that will soon arrive on the platform streaming.
Lightyear – August 3rd
The new of pixar is an adventure that recounts the origin of the space guardian buzz lightyearthe hero who inspired the famous toy of toy story. On an intergalactic adventure, Buzz travels with ambitious recruits and his robot cat, Sox, but an accident causes them to pin their hopes for salvation on him. The original English voice cast consisted of Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Uzo Aduba, James BrolinPeter Sohn, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.
Marvel Studios United: Creating Ms. Marvel – August 3rd
In the new episode of the documentary series, we will learn about the process to make the series in which he starred. Iman Vellani, between behind the scenes and exclusive material. As part of the dynamics of this program, the creators and actors of the cast talk about the origin of each production of Marvel Studios and reveal unpublished images of the film set.
LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation – August 5
Read the official synopsis here: “Seeking a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn organizes a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxury Star Cruiser Halcyon. But Finn’s plan changes when he is separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he meets three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him understand that vacations are something more. have fun”.
Venom – August 5
Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) has become a broken man after losing everything, including his job and his fiancée, but an enigmatic, complex and evil character will arrive to completely alter his life. He becomes the host of an alien symbiote and will have to use his superhuman powers to face a dangerous threat in the city.
I am Groot – August 10
The little and naughty Baby Groot is back in his solo animated series to explore his most tender childhood days. In the process of his growth, the charismatic little tree discovers new knowledge of the galaxy and is the protagonist of multiple pranks. Vin Diesel returns to give voice to the character of the Guardians of the Galaxy in this title created by Kirsten Lepore and produced by James Gunn.
She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes – August 18th
The next series in the Cinematic Universe of Marvel introduces Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in legal cases involving the superhuman. As she deals with the crisis of her thirties and singleness, she discovers that she has the ability to transform into a green giant over two meters tall. Therefore, she will have to go to her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), to begin a training process and return to court as quickly as possible.
Other August releases on Disney+
Z4 Season 1 – August 3
Muppet Babies Season 3 – August 10
bluey Season 3 – August 10
Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 1 new episodes – August 17
Disney Magic Bake-off Season 1 – August 17
Chibi TinyTales Season 2 – August 17
Something bit me! Season 1 – August 17
Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist – August 19
dog world Season 1 – August 24
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (2018) Season 1 and 2 – August 24
The hen Turuleca – 26 of August
holly hobby Season 3 – August 31
TOTS Season 3 – August 31
