Liga MX announces three changes in its squad to face the MLS

Next week the second edition of the star game between Liga MX and Liga MX will take place. mlsin Minnesota, however, a few moments ago, through its social networks, the league announced the loss of three elements.

Liga MX will not be able to count on Matheus Doria, defender of Santos Laguna and Diego Barbosa, side of Atlas, because they are recovering from an injury, in addition, Jordan Carrillo is added to these casualties, who was recently transferred to Sporting de Gijon.

The Brazilian central defender will be replaced by Juan Escobar, a Cruz Azul player, while Diego Barbosa will be replaced by the Tigres midfielder, Guido Pizarro, however, he will not be the only player from the feline team that will be in the star game, since Luis Quiñones was summoned.

The game will be played on August 10 at Allianz Field, at 7:30 p.m., Mexico City. It should be remembered that the Skills Challenge will take place the day before in the same stadium. Both the game and the challenge show will be broadcast on ESPN.