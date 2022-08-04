Leonardo DiCaprio revealed what his favorite Latin dish is… and it’s not tacos

A good part of the Hollywood stars who approach the food of Latin American countries say they prefer Mexican food. Perhaps for proximity or comfort, many simplify their preference. But Leonardo DiCaprio has indeed tried Latin dishes and his favorite is not in Mexico.

Oscar winner, Leonardo Dicaprio, is a fan of international food. Of Italian descent, one of his favorite dishes is pasta, but if it is a Latin American dish, his favorite is not in Mexico, as is often the case with many Hollywood stars.

Brad Pitt and Leo DiCaprio have their differences over their favorite Latin food.

The actor has investigated and a few years ago, during a promotional interview for the film once upon a time in hollywoodconfessed that his favorite Latin American dish is the pupusas, the most famous typical dish of El Salvador. The statement caused controversy, as his co-star in that film, Brad PittHe said you can’t live in Los Angeles and not love Mexican food.

Brad Pitt maintained that no Latin American dish can beat the taco, but Leonardo Dicaprio he answered bluntly: “I am a man of pupusas”, and quickly added before his partner replied “Better than tacos for me, I have to go for them”.

It was not clear how the American actor tasted the Salvadoran pupusas, but the truth is that he left many with their mouths open and their curiosity at the top. Leonardo Dicaprio He has not made any public trips to El Salvador, which makes his preference even more strange.

The pupusas won the preference of Leonardo DiCaprio.

The pupusa is a thick tortilla, similar to the Venezuelan arepa, and just like the latter, it is made from corn dough, it can also be made with rice and is filled with one or more ingredients, such as cheese, pork rinds, squash, beans. refried and another great variety of stews.