Leather rock: Kim Kardashian’s leather look is an ode to daring

Leather? Yes thanks! Kim Kardashian reveals how to show off the leather look even in summer and be glam rock!

Kim Kardashian does not renounce the leather look not even in summer and teaches us how to dare with high temperatures by showing off a leather rock outfit! The reality star and entrepreneur has a real passion for leather and she never misses an opportunity to wear it.

The latest look proposed by Kim is super sensual and glamorous: second skin effect leather pants e crossover crop top with a plunging neckline, perfect for enhancing the shoulders and slim waist of the Kardashian. To complete the outfit, the Instagram star chose a silver clutch bag and a pair of black décolleté with stiletto heel.

Revolutionary and capable of always creating new trends, Kim Kardashian reveals us how to show off the leather look even at high temperatures, not to give up the sensual and chic effect of this material. To agree with Kim are the stylists who every year, even in summer, propose again on the catwalk of the leather pieces which is impossible to give up.

Like the leather shorts, perfect for a super cool summer evening, to be combined with a very light blouse and boho accessories. Among the must-haves in leather there is also the mini, ideal with a pair of sneakers and one oversized t-shirt with print. And for those who want to dare there is the leather dress: a trendy and very chic dress if combined with the right accessories. The best are those in raffia, ideal for creating an excellent material contrast.

Finally, it remains a must biker jacket to choose not only in the black version, but also in bright colors such as lemon yellow or mint green, to shine on summer nights when the temperatures drop. But Kim Kardashian is not the only star who loves the total leather look, before her in fact many other celebrities have braved the heat to dress in leather from head to toe.

First of all Jennifer Lopez, often spotted in the company of Ben Affleck with outfits in this material. Is her look better done than her? Midi skirt in shades of brown and leather overcoat of the same color. And if Adele bets on a Sienna suit, Katy Perry chooses a flesh-colored dress super tight and sensual. But the award for the best leather look goes to Lizzo, paparazzi in Los Angeles with a fetish and super glam outfits: leather trousers with laces in shades of midnight blue and coordinated jacket.