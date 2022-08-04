Lady Gaga will be in Joker 2, along with Joaquin Phoenix

The Joker movie left an indelible mark on the film industry, after a dark and mysterious version of the famous villain of the DC Universe was presented. The story, which gave unexpected nuances to the comics, left thousands of people upset, who wanted to know more about the particular character.

Years after the premiere of this installment, fans learned of the decision made by the production to make a new movie, which would give continuity to the events recorded in 2019. The situations would change, but the public could learn more about the strange story of Arthur Fleck.

Recently, in the midst of the excitement that has arisen on digital platforms with the announcement of this project, the curious were surprised with the official news that Lady Gaga joins the cast of this sequel.

After months of speculation about it, international media confirmed the participation of the singer in this idea, directed by Todd Phillips.

As detailed in a short video posted on social networks, Gaga appears as one of the co-stars of the plot, wearing a long and elegant outfit. Although only the silhouette is observed, many have concluded that the artist will give life to Harley Quinn, the villain’s girlfriend.

time ago, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the also actress would be in charge of interpreting the partner and lover of the Joker, but in a different style from what has been seen from the hand of Margot Robbie in films such as suicide squad Y birds of prey.

In the content that was released, you can see the red background of the title, while the name of Phoenix and Gaga are revealed. The figures dance and move dramatically, coming together and posing together.

Joker 2 Details

In the confirmation of this sequel, Todd Phillips indicated that Joaquin Phoenix will resume his role and will play the Joker again, which marked a before and after in the history of comics. The news was released in a post of social networks in which the director left the artist in front of the camera.

The nonconformity of the curious has focused on information released by international media such as The Hollywood Reporter, which indicates that this film will be a musical and would move away from the dark aura that it captured in the past.

This black and white image caught the attention of the curious, who detailed that the illustration captured the actor, sitting by a window, smoking a cigarette, while holding and reading the apparent script for this second part.

Another element that stole the eyes of the followers was the cover that the photo reel had on the director’s official Instagram account. There you can see what seems to be the title of the next installment.

Joker: Folie a Deux says the red cover, which translates into Spanish as Joker: madness of two.

Similarly, international media have indicated that the recordings will begin at the end of 2022, so it is expected to know details of other members of the cast and possible leaks of the filming.

The portal The Wrap ensures that sources close to the production have revealed that the sequel will start in Arkham Asylum, the place where the original film ended. In this psychiatric center, the love affair with the female character could be triggered, who was initially Arthur’s doctor.

Once this news was revealed, fans were waiting for when the world premiere of the story would be, taking into account the recordings and production that the Batman villain’s approach requires.

When it premieres?

According to recent revelations from Warner Bros Studios, the sequel to this film project will repeat the date worldwide and will be released on October 4, 2024considering that in 2019 the same day arrived.

The tape that revolutionized DC Comics

The first film, released on October 4, 2019, focused its theme on Arthur Fleck, a man who loved to make people laugh with his particular humor, but who turned his career as a comedian into a complete failure.

joker 2019 featured celebrity appearances including Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Glenn Flesh, and Shea Whigham.

This idea revolutionized art by capturing the darkest side of the character, leaving aside the comic and well-known. The work that was carried out with Joaquin Phoenix marked a mark on the tapes of comic characters, considering that other artists such as Heath Ledger and Jack Nicholson had captivated with their work on the screen.