La Roca, George Clooney and Nick Jonas: 7 celebrities who have sold tequila

In the world, the drink par excellence to identify Mexicans is the tequila, Obtained by the distillation of extracts derived from agave with denomination of origin 100% Guadalajara.

According to PROFECO, in the last 20 years the production of tequila has increased 60% from 170 to 271 million liters.

In its beginnings, the laws limited the production of beverages, which resulted in clandestine manufacture and sale, and in those days preference was given to the marketing of Spanish wines and spirits, but over time the industry grew stronger and is currently a drink that crosses borders.

“Its flavor, lightness, elegance and versatility to be combined with other ingredients, as well as the health benefits it offers have made it one of the favorite drinks of many Mexicans, but also of countless foreigners,” says the Government of Jalisco.

In this context, we will share with you some world celebrities who have become producers and entrepreneurs in this field:

Actor known for his roles in batman and robin Y ER, Emergency Room , created with two of his friends his own brand of tequila. The story goes that on a night out in Mexico they tried a wide variety of this drink, which led and inspired them to create their own proposal called Casa Amigos.

“The brand became popular in the United States thanks to its delicate reposado, with interesting caramel notes of a great vintage, with an aromatic presence of vanilla essence,” say experts from the Government of Jalisco. They also created a white tequila with a light, fresh consistency and citrus notes.

In 2017, the British company Diageo bought Clooney’s brand in a transaction close to a billion dollars.

Daddy Yankee / Poster

The Puerto Rican singer announced in 2012 the release of Tequila Poster . Brand under which only mature Weber blue agaves of at least nine years, originating in Mexico, are distilled. The flavor of its drink is characterized by the particularity of the agave and a traditional production process in which brick ovens and copper stills are used for distillation.

Kate decided to partner with the Vivanco de Arandas Family, who have a long tradition in the distillate industry, to launch their own brand called, Tequila Honor Del Castillo .

Within them you can find the Reflection, white; Redemption, light aged; Sharpened, rested, and Affirmation, aged type.

The guitarist of Jalisco origin partnered with the Casa Noble tequila company, founded in 1996. Santana was surprised when he tasted the drink for the first time and decided to contact the producers to learn more about the production process and tradition.

Justin Timberlake / Sauza 901

Since 2009, the singer has teamed up with Sauza with the aim of launching his own line of tequila, called Sauza 901, a number that refers to the city where he is from, which is Memphis.

His tequila is white, 100% triple distilled blue agave, which the artist recommends you drink alone so you can appreciate the flavor and balance of the product.

The youngest of the band known as “Jonas Brothers” teamed up with John Varvatos, fashion designer to launch in September last year a tequila that uses 100% blue weber agave from the mountainous and lowland regions of Jalisco called “Villa One” .

Dwayne Johnson “The rock” / Teremana

“La Roca” announced on social networks its new tequila project, which is called Teremana, a product made in Mexico. In her photos that she shared, you can see a white tequila and another reposado.