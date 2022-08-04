La Nación / The first exhibition of memes for the blind celebrates the success of its edition and expands its agenda

“Meme + braille, fun for everyone”, the first exhibition of memes for blind people celebrates the success of its first edition by expanding the scope of the exhibition and its access. Taking into account that more than 250,000 Paraguayans are blind people, this initiative was born, which is the first sample of memes for people with visual disabilities.

In a context in which the world conversation revolves, among other topics, around the concept of a more inclusive society, they decided to put this into practice and adapt these small doses of ephemeral and visual humor that became part of popular culture. The representations were brought to reality by Po Paraguay, who with 3D printing technology made the memes a reality with a three-dimensional design and a special texture.

The sample is developed under the concept of fun for all. It also has the support of the Saraki Foundation, which will be in charge of the experiences and talks of the week in the Meme + Braile space of Shopping del Sol.

The agenda full of activities moved to the shopping center from last Tuesday. This Wednesday will continue with a talk by the Saraki Foundation, while a stand-up show is planned for Thursday, on Friday a talk by the foundation, on Saturday the personalization of thermos flasks with guest artists and braille stickers, and This Sunday there will be live music.

“Memes are already part of our culture, although it seems simple, we should not underestimate its power, we know that a simple image can give a dose of happiness to someone who needs it. We all love it and we always share it, but there is a group of people who cannot enjoy this because they have never seen a meme in their life”, explained Marcia Alarcón, brand manager of the firm that promotes the event.

According to theorist Richard Dawkins, the meme is the smallest unit of cultural information that one human being can transmit to another and has the ability, like a virus, to spread throughout a social system.

On June 30, on World Social Media Day, the brand opened the doors to this space, creating an inclusive platform for digital humor and an opportunity to experience social media in a fun and different way. The exhibition was specially designed so that for the first time they can touch, listen and understand what a meme is because what amuses us has to be for everyone.

With a selection of the five most memorable memes of recent times, the sample was created that brings the humor of digital platforms to real life: such as the surprised Pikachu, the version of Patrick stingy, the puppy from “It’s all well”, the toad Pepe tearing up and the face with which everything started, which is that of the “Troll Face”, recognized as the first meme in history, created in 2008 and today it is one of the most legendary.