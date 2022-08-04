La Nación / Residents of Eusebio Ayala continue to demand from the MOPC the construction of returns

The mayor of Eusebio Ayala, Víctor Giménez, explained this Wednesday that the residents demand the construction of returns and in this situation they disapproved the construction of the underground pedestrian passage, recently completed by the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC).

“What the locals want is a return, that’s why they disapproved of the overpasses. At the moment the works for return have not yet begun. The area is dangerous because of the traffic there is,” said the community chief in communication with 1020 AM radio.

He mentioned that the tunnel built by the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) was partially enabled and will have all the required requirements, even people with disabilities will be able to use it without any problem, but that the residents’ claim is the construction of returns.

Giménez indicated that the PY02 route is widely used and with the widening, motorists and truckers circulate at high speed, for which the residents demand the construction of returns to avoid accidents and that some people circulate in the opposite direction to enter the urban area of ​​the city. located in the department of Cordillera.

“The pedestrian crossing is provisionally enabled, it will have cameras and people with disabilities will be able to descend without complications. The place is lit and in good condition. The tunnel has already gone viral through social networks, there are even memes, “added the mayor.

The MOPC provisionally enabled the new and ingenious underground pedestrian crossing located at kilometer 75.1 of route PY02, in the city of Eusebio Ayala, department of Cordillera, and criticism was swift on social networks for part of Internet users.

