La Nación / MOPC enables underground “provisional” pedestrian and is a reason for ridicule

The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) reported the authorization since Monday, clarifying that it is provisional, of the new and ingenious underground pedestrian crossing or underpass, located at km 75.1 of route PY02, in the city of Eusebio Ayala, department of Cordillera.

It cannot be denied that the style used is quite interesting, resembling the first world, since it has a length of 32 meters, for which prefabricated cell phones of 2.50 x 2.50 meters were used in order to ensure sufficient space for pedestrian traffic, according to the MOPC.

At the same time, it stands out that the entrances have stairs and a ramp for the installation of an electromechanical transfer system for people with reduced mobility, which will even be enabled soon.

ASPHALT BROKE

The striking thing about the work, as seen in the same image published by the institution, is that apparently the route was first made, then it was broken to make the pedestrian crossing and then they patched up that area again, with which it cannot be done either. ensure that it is 100% safe, as the images suggest.

Obviously, this work was the subject of criticism of all kinds, positive and negative, as well as ridicule that took over on social networks, where the MOPC itself boasted of the progress in question.

LIGHTING WITH SENSORS

Although the MOPC assures that the work will include an innovative lighting system that is special for underground roads and with presence sensors that will adjust the lighting to the passage of pedestrians, remaining in a state of rest in their absence, which would optimize energy consumption.

However, part of the citizenry is concerned about the insecurity that it may represent and that said crossing will become a place for criminals, although the MOPC assures that it is one more step to guarantee road safety and accessibility for residents of the area. and users of route PY02.