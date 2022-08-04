Kylie Jenner surprises Rosalía with this extravagant gift

Kylie Jenner showed that friendship with Rosalia is stronger than ever, because he recently surprised her with a gift that he quickly boasted on his social networks.

Let us remember that Rosalía is in full tour “mommy” and after his last show in Spain, which took place in Palma de Mallorca on August 1, he returned home to be in for a big surprise, because when he got home to enjoy a day off he found an important package .

It was a box full of products from the cosmetics brand of his big brand “kyliecosmetics”, founded by the youngest sister of the Kardashian Jenner family, who wanted his best friend to enjoy one of his new collectionsas well as your brand Kylie Skin.

It should be noted that not only did he give her a cream, but he also gave her several of his products and of course he shared with his millions of fans on social networks how happy she was and above all about the firm friendship that they have now shown they have.

But not only Kylie sent gifts, but even Kourtney Kardashian sent some little things.

How did Rosalía meet Kylie Jenner?

Let us remember that Rosalía had the opportunity to participate in a song with Travis Scottthe famous couple, launching “TKN” had an excellent opportunity for the two of them to express their musical talents together and something that surely could not have been done so easily if not for their great friendship.

For her part, Rosalía revealed that she met Kylie through her sister Kendall. “Then we started hanging out in LA and like that… We got along very well, we had a good time together“, explained the Catalan. “She is very intelligent. She has a great sense of humor, sensitivity… He is a special person“.

Over the years, the relationship between the two “elebrities” has only consolidated. Kylie has proven to be Rosalía’s number 1 fan and even acted as an intermediary with her partner, rapper Travis Scott.

