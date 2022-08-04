Kylie Jenner raises suspicions of a new pregnancy

Also, fans of Jenner and Scott discovered a wedding registry on the Scully & Scully site credited to Cactus Jack, which is the name of the record label of Scott with December 10 as the wedding date.

However, according to the site Page Six, the record does not belong to the couple. Though they’ve been dating since April 2017 (with a brief breakup between them), they have no plans to get married anytime soon.

“I’m not thinking about getting married right now, but I hope to get married one day,” Jenner told the host. Andy Cohen during the reunion special Keeping Up With the Kardashians which aired in June 2021.

Scott also shared her thoughts on getting married with the magazine rolling stone in December 2018. “We are getting married soon. I just have to get stronger, I have to propose it in an explosive way, ”the rapper shared with the publication. “(At first) we were just two kids. Maybe, like the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or an adventure. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Wow, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We are left with nothing to say. And there came a point where I said: ‘I need her with me’. She is that.’”