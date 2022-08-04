Kylie Jenner in Milan, between news and controversy

Just seven days before her 25th birthday, on August 10th, Kylie Jenner has published a series of images and videos from a cosmetic laboratory in Milan. With a white coat on, she and her very long brown hair, which she avoids tying and collecting inside a cap, as the hygiene protocol would dictate, shows herself mixing, mixing, adding, weighing and blending various powders and pulps. With its jewel manicure and hands without the classic laboratory gloves.

Could she be creating her annual and traditional make-up collection to celebrate her birthday? The words of the entrepreneur with 363 million followers, only on her private profile on Instagram, remain vague and mysterious, while the followers are unleashed in comments of enthusiasm and strong criticism due to her unprofessional equipment.

Kylie Jenner in Milan to create new, magical, tricks

“In the workshop to create new magic for you guys,” Kylie Jenner adds mystery to her actions as a cosmetologist. And again: “… we can’t wait to share all the news that are coming. Is it a foundation what we see?”. While cans of metallic powders make you think of eyeshadows or new lipsticks, a beige blend can make you think of a new foundation.

Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic empire

Twenty-five years to go on August 10th, Kylie Jenner is the founder of an empire in the world of beauty. CEO of Kylie Cosmetics – make-up brand – the entrepreneur and model, born in 1997 in Los Angeles, protagonist of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians she is also the founder of Kylie Skin – vegan and gluten-free, sulfate and paraben-free cosmetics for skincare – Kylie Baby – vegan, hypoallergenic and fragrance-free cosmetic formulas for the little ones – and Kylie Swim – clothing and swimwear-.

