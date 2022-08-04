Kylie Jenner gets practical with a surrealist look covered in gloves

Ads

More on: kylie jenner Kylie Jenner accused of being unhygienic while “creating” a new makeup Khloé Kardashian “I like” the post jokingly Kris Jenner leaked Taylor Swift’s jet usage Stormi Webster “doesn’t let” mom Kylie Jenner chooses her clothes more Khloe Kardashian “still loves baby Tristan Thompson’s dad despite betrayal

We have to hand it over to Kylie Jenner – her latest look is anything but boring.

The makeup mogul stepped out in London on Thursday wearing an eye-catching pink jacket and a fitted black mini skirt, both adorned with 3D padded gloves that give the look of extra hands hugging her curves.

The surrealist styles come from Rei Kawakubo’s fall 2007 collection for Comme des Garçons, which also included Minnie Mouse-inspired hats and dresses with tiny baby dresses sewn into the front.

“I’m tired of the mundane everyday fashion,” Kawakubo said of her designs at the time, for Vogue Runway. “I’m curious. I want something that takes us to another world ”.

Jenner’s groping gown is certainly otherworldly – and a piece of fashion history, in fact, as a similar look from the same Comme des Garçons collection currently resides in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Stormi dressed in a worn leather and denim tank top for a day in London with her mom. MEGA

Kawakubo’s avant-garde creations are also hot commodities for fashion collectors; a version of Jenner’s dress with pants instead of a skirt sold for nearly $ 7,000 on 1stdibs.

The “Kardashians” star, joined by 4-year-old daughter Stormi for her trip to the UK capital, is no stranger to a wearable optical illusion.

In June, she made headlines for “nipple freeing” in a printed trompe l’oeil bikini with a pair of bare breasts, and at the May 2022 Billboard Music Awards, she walked the red carpet in a Balmain dress that similarly gave the illusion of being transparent.

When “naked” dresses no longer make your head spin, there is always a practical suit.

Like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners, Kylie often opts for archival designs. MEGA

Ads