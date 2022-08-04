Kylie Jenner defends “unsanitary” lab photos: “I would never ignore the protocols”

Ads

Kylie Jenner beat up haters by criticizing her recent lab photos for being “unsanitary”, accusing them of “spreading false information.”

The 24-year-old makeup mogul cheered in comments on cosmetics developer Kevin James Bennett’s Wednesday Instagram post slamming her for not wearing “a hairnet, shoe covers, [a] mask … and disposable GLOVES “.

Jenner wrote: “Kevin, this photo was not taken in a manufacturing facility. I would never ignore health protocols and neither would any other celebrity or beauty brand owners.

After agreeing that those actions would be “completely unacceptable,” the reality star wrote that she was in a “small personal space” in the photos posted Wednesday.

“[I was] creating my own fun samples and snapping photos for content that doesn’t even come close to mass production, ”the former“ Keeping Up With the Kardashians ”alum went on to write. “Nobody puts customers at risk!”

Kylie Jenner defended lab photos of herself by “creating” makeup amidst criticism.

He concluded: “Shame on Kevin for spreading false information !!!!”

In Bennett’s response to Jenner, he accused the “Kardashians” star of “being serious[ly] gaslighting ”his followers.

The makeup mogul called the allegations of "unsanitary" conditions "false".

The makeup mogul called the allegations of “unsanitary” conditions “false”.

The makeup mogul called the allegations of “unsanitary” conditions “false”.

“So you were standing on a platform, looking into an expensive blender kettle that had processed at least 50 liters of a complexion product (the product that still covers the mixing paddles) with no PPE or collected hair, wearing a lab coat. @weareregi? But isn’t this a cosmetics manufacturing plant? ” she asked. “Is it a personal space?”

Sources exclusively told Page Six that Jenner was not in production when the photos and videos were taken as she was simply reviewing colors and coming up with new concepts.

“Creating a new makeup for you guys,” she captioned her Wednesday Instagram presentation.

"Creating a new makeup for you guys," she captioned her Wednesday Instagram presentation.

However, this hasn’t been made clear to Jenner’s fans, who have mixed feelings about the visit to the lab.

“A lot of brand owners take those photos. She is doing nothing wrong and we have no way of knowing how involved she is in the wording, ”wrote an Instagram user.

Jenner started selling makeup in 2015.kyliejenner / Instagram

Another added: “I’ve seen all kinds of scenarios in development labs, but hair discovered near a production kettle would never have happened. Point.”

Jenner founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2014 and began selling products the following year, also launching Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

