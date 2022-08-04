Kylie Jenner brings back the thin eyebrows of the 90s, would you dare to use them?

Kylie Jenner shared a series of photos on her official Kylie Cosmetics account where she sports thin eyebrows

Apparently the fashion of the nineties is back, because Kylie Jenner He returned to the thin eyebrows that were used at that time when all women wanted to look like this.

Kylie Jenner He shared a series of photos on his official Twitter account. kyliecosmetics where in addition to announcing a new launch of the brand, it was seen with a tiny eyebrow look that drove all users crazy.

In one of the images the popular businesswoman looks perfect makeup with dark shadows and full lips.

But without a doubt, what attracted the most attention were his perfect and thin eyebrows, that caused a stir among the users, who wrote that they wanted to look like her.

If you want to copy the look of Kylie, here I tell you how you can achieve those tiny eyebrows and with perfect thinness.

Wax them

First mark the shape you want with an eyebrow pencil.

Later pluck the hairs with your previously disinfected tweezers who stayed out of line.

you can use the eyebrow pencil to define the line well and make it perfect.

Lastly, use a eyebrow gel so that the hair remains in its place.

Make them up

Use a concealer to apply it on the contour of your eyebrows and that way they can look slimmer.

With an eyebrow pencil, define the line of your eyebrows well so that they look as you imagined.

To finish, you can use an illuminator to make them look better.

cut them out

Comb your eyebrows up so you can see the hairs that are longer.

Then use the scissors to cut the hairs that are out of place straight.

Brush your eyebrows again so that you leave them in the place you want them; use an eyebrow gel to make them better defined.

It is important to mention that you do these modifications to your eyebrows only if you really want a radical change of look.

If you plan to cut them, you must be very careful, or if you prefer you can go to a specialized beauty place to help you with your new beauty look.

