Kylie Jenner and Stormi wear matching manicures on TikTok

Stormi Webster is the most spoiled girl in the world. She gets expensive gifts from her parents (some even a little surreal) and her birthday parties are amazing, not to mention the plans she makes with her mom. Kylie and Stormi’s latest mother-daughter outing couldn’t have been cooler: they went to get a manicure together and now they bring it to play. And, obviously, the businesswoman has boasted of the result in her latest TikTok.

Kylie Jenner loves ‘nail art’, although lately she prefers simple manicures (something rare for her, we know). The businesswoman seems to have taken a liking to light pink nails, and this time she has opted again for this shade, although adding a small detail of rhinestones on the tip. Stormi also wears this bright detail, although she preferred the orange color, much more summery. We already have one more to add to the most adorable moments of Kylie and Stormi.

“Nails with my best friend,” Kylie has written on TikTok, in which she is seen getting her manicure from start to finish and then joining her hands with Stormi’s. The followers of the businesswoman have not been able to avoid reacting to the video commenting on how adorable they think it is.

“Her little hands🥺,” one follower writes, while others say, “So adorable you’re taking your daughter for a manicure” and “Stormi is so lucky to have you as a mom.” Anyway, we are already looking forward to being shown another of the adorable moments of her mother and her daughter that we like so much.

