Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker criticized “bad people” after the couple was ripped off for parking in a disabled spot

KOURTNEY’s husband, Travis Barker, applauded the “bad people” amid the backlash for parking in a disabled spot.

The Blink-182 star is defending himself and his wife.

On Sunday, Travis seemed to be sending a subtle message to people attacking him and Kourtney, 43, online.

He shared a couple of photos of himself holding a little dog.

In the first photo, she is seen looking directly into the camera, sticking out her tongue.

The second shows him curling his lips to kiss the dog.

He captioned the post: “Bad people suck.”

Over the weekend, Kourtney went into her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her black Mercedes Benz SUV parked next to Travis.

He titled the post: “Mom and Dad”.

While Poosh’s founder seemed to find nothing wrong with the photo, fans didn’t find it that innocent.

Fans were quick to point out that not only was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s car parked crooked, it was slightly above the blue painted diagonal lines on the ground, putting it in a disabled parking lot.

Neither Kourtney nor Travis are handicapped.

Online, fans tore up the couple for the failed parking lot, with a slogan: “Atrocious Parking! $ 500 ticket, thug ”.

Another seemed to agree, joking: “So mom or dad are handicapped?”

It’s unclear why Kourtney and Travis were parked where they were, but it could be that the duo were trying to stay close to their destination.

There are rumors that the star is pregnant with her fourth child.

Recent photos have convinced fans that Kourtney hid a baby bump using various techniques, some more subtle than others.

Recently, Kourtney posted photos of herself wearing a shiny black leather dress.

It had a high slit and paired the look with black heels, feathered sleeves, and drop earrings.

In the first shot, Kourtney was seen leaning with one leg on the sofa in her trailer with the other on the floor.

Kourtney looked into the distance with the dress falling over her legs.

In the photo she put the oversized sleeves in front of the stomach, covering it from view.

A second photo showed the star sitting on a sofa, staring at the ground.

She crossed her leg over her body and stomach and was positioned in such a way that she could hide a bump if she had one.

“I think she is pregnant,” wrote one person in an online thread.

“So this is just speculation and I can be 100% wrong, but I feel like the way it has been moving lately. I think she is posting old photos, but new to us, she hid her belly, herself ”.

“Don’t get me excited,” another fan replied.

One intervened: “Look at how she is sitting. Are you trying to hide a bump? “

Kourtney has repeatedly teased fans of a fourth baby’s arrival on social media with her clothing choices and food cravings.

Fans have long been speculating about a possible pregnancy.

Kourtney and Travis have talked about their desire to get pregnant during the first season of The Kardashians.

The reality star revealed the extreme measures she had taken in hopes of getting pregnant, including eating hard-boiled quail eggs and enduring intense cleansing in hopes of boosting fertility.

The couple also revealed their difficulties in conceiving a child through in vitro fertilization.

Although spouses do not have children together, they each have children with their exes.

Kourtney shares children, Mason, 12; Kingdom, seven; and daughter Penelope, nine, with her ex Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Travis is the father of two teenagers, Landon, 18; and Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

