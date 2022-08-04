Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox hot on social: “Should we open Only Fans?

Kourtney Kardashian And Megan Fox together for a new advertising campaign for SKIMS (clothing brand founded by the American reality star and Jens Grede) where they show themselves in provocative poses . The images were also shared in their respective Instagram profiles, but Kourtney’s words commented on the photos also made the fans inflame: “ Should we launch Only Fans? “.

Megan Fox and the collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney and Megan they did a decidedly daring photo shoot, all in a “polaroid” version: the two Hollywood stars already had collaborated together in the past. No.In fact, in 2021 Fox had agreed to pose topless for the clothing brand of Kim Kardashian. “I love that SKIMS really understand what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered.“, explained the actress.

Fox Kardashian on Only Fans? The reaction of the fans

After the post on social media, comments from fans arrived hypothesizing the potential success that a page of Only Fans managed by the two stars could have. “Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are the only ones I would pay for“, writes one user. While others remain convinced that the shooting is really just a marketing strategy to understand if the landing of the two stars on Only Fans it could really be a hit.