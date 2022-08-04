Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga “trash bag” can now be yours for $ 1,790

Ads

This heavy-inspired bag comes with a high price tag.

In March, after standing front row at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show in a jumpsuit made from duct tape, Kim Kardashian shared her Instagram stories to show off her gift from designer Demna: a black sack ripped from her catwalk of the newest collection.

“Look what I have. I took the trash bag from the show. I’m so excited, ”she gushed at that moment, adding,“ How beautiful is that? ”

Now, the headache style – dubbed Trash Pouch – has finally hit stores, priced at $ 1,790.

“I couldn’t miss the chance to make the most expensive garbage bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” Demna told Women’s Wear Daily after the show about her.

Kardashian grabbed headache style months before it hit stores.kimkardashian / Instagram

Made from shiny leather instead of the usual plastic and available in black, white, yellow and blue, Balenciaga’s drawstring bags are sure to elicit strong reactions on social media.

“At this point they are really trying to prank consumers,” commented one person on Highsnobiety’s Instagram post about style hitting the stores, while another joked: “I have 40 under the sink.”

A third joked, “Anyone who buys it must be thrown out.”

The $ 1,790 sack is inspired by the humble garbage bag. Balenciaga

It makes sense that Kardashian is the first to get her hands on the high-fashion Hefty bag; Balenciaga is behind some of her most controversial and conversational looks to date, from her masquerade moment at the 2021 Met Gala to her helmeted haute couture to the aforementioned sticky yellow onesie.

And just south of two thousand dollars, Balenciaga’s scruffy bag is pretty much a bargain compared to the five- and six-figure Hermès Birkins tucked away in Kardashian’s closet.

