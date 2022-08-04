Kim Kardashian reveals that she underwent a stomach firming treatment: “painful but worth it”

Ads

No pain no gain? Kim Kardashian is not afraid to test new procedures in the name of beauty and her ultimate goal was the belly.

“This is a turning point!” Skims’ founder, 41, wrote via her Instagram story on Wednesday, Aug.3, along with a photo of her red abdomen after applying the Morpheous laser treatment to her stomach. “I think this is my favorite laser, but it’s painful lol but it’s worth it!”

Over the years, Kardashian has expressed her willingness to be courageous when it comes to skin care and aging. In June, the California native revealed exactly how far she was willing to go to preserve her youth.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I could,” the founder of KKW Beauty said in an interview with the New York Times. “I just might.”

Prior to the confession in the bathroom, Kardashian also made headlines after revealing that she lost 26 pounds to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday” dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian / Instagram

During an interview with Today in June, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed to presenters Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she has “continued to eat really healthy” and is even “down 21 pounds” after the big fashion event in New York City. While Kardashian said she isn’t trying to lose “more weight,” she also said her transformation was an enlightening experience for her.

“It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health,” he continued. “Since then, I have continued to eat really healthy. I’m down 21lbs now. I’m not trying to lose more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I eliminated so much sugar, a lot of junk food that I was eating… I just completely changed my lifestyle.

When asked about the backlash she got on weight loss so she could wear the Bob Mackie design, the Hulu personality said, “I was looking at it as a role and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me ”.

Despite her insistence that the weight loss happened healthily, the reality star still drew criticism on social media for her claims, including Lili Reinhart, who has been outspoken about body positivity over the years.

“Walk a red carpet and do an interview where you say how hungry you are… why haven’t you eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit into a king suit?” the Riverdale star, 25, wrote via Instagram at the time. “So wrong. So fucked up on hundreds of levels.

The author of Swimming Lessons continued: “Openly admitting to starving for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know full well that millions of young men and women look at you and listen to your every word. Ignorance is unearthly and disgusting.

Although Kardashian never addressed the controversy directly, in May he shared a cryptic message via his Instagram story, which included the quote: “Be educable. Be open. You’re not always right “.

