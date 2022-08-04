Kim Kardashian reveals her body fat percentage in shocking test results after fans insist the star has become “too thin.

KIM Kardashian shocked fans by revealing her body fat percentage amid claims that she became too thin and over-dieting.

The reality star revealed in May that she was on a heavy diet to seriously lose weight for the Met Gala.

On Wednesday, Kim went to her Instagram story to take fans with her as she underwent a body scan.

The scan included measuring body fat percentage, which he revealed to fans.

Kim filmed a screen showing that her body has 18.8% body fat and is considered in the “athletic category”.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also showed bone density test results, bragging to fans.

She filmed the screen again for her Instagram story, adding her own caption.

Kim wrote: “Did you hear?!? !!!! My bones [are] stronger than 93-97% of people “.

The revelation comes amid fan concern about the size of the four-year-old mom as she continues to lose weight.

She and her sister Khloe Kardashian are known for documenting their intense workouts online.

Recently, the reality star posted a series of sexy photos on her Instagram page showing her slim figure.

the shots show the blond beauty mogul coming out of the ocean.

She wears bikini bottoms and a matching white top that reads “The Incredibles”.

In another photo, Kim is turned sideways in the water, revealing part of her thong.

A tank top can be seen under its wet top.

Fans responded promptly, with an inscription: “Are you hinting at a Kimye return?”

Another wrote: “The Incredibles ?! I remember when Kanye… it doesn’t matter! You look great”.

“How’s Pete?” one reacted, referring to Kim’s current comedian boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Many of the comments refer to an old confessional that Kim and Kanye made, as they were expecting their fourth child.

Kanye, 45, gave the interview sitting next to Kim in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the interview, he said: “This is the first time I’ve done this. I’m not actually trying to do good ”.

“For example, part of the reason I even thought or thought about doing this interview is because of the movie ‘Incredibles,'” he explained.

“Start with the interviews, superheroes give interviews. The wife has a big ass and I see our life becoming more and more like ‘The Incredibles’ until we can finally fly, ”she said with a laugh.

“He would,” Kim replied with an uncomfortable laugh.

In addition to speculating about a reunion with her ex, many fans have been talking about Kim’s body.

Late last month, Kim showed off her slim figure in a tight bodysuit.

Kim held the camera in front of her face while filming the video in her closet.

She wore little or no makeup and left her blonde hair hanging over her shoulders.

Kim addressed her sister Khloe Kardashian in her clip as she snorted, “Khloe, I’m wearing your Good American leotard. I love it.

“How cute is he?”

While some fans are raving about the star’s looks, others couldn’t help but comment on how scary and skinny Kim was.

Similar comments were made after uploading a bikini shot that once again showed off her slim figure and highlighted a huge gap on her thigh.

Their remarks come amid similar chatter about little sister Khloe, who has undergone a major transformation in recent years.

In the recent clip, Kim is seen trying on bikinis from her SKIMS range.

Fans were distracted, however, by the mogul’s subtle build.

Kim enlarged her life at one point, accentuating how small she has gotten lately.

Meanwhile, Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson recently talked about how he feels surrounding the star’s “obsession” as a size zero.

He told Life & Style that he doesn’t like his obsession or losing a lot of weight.

Apple News later reported on her thoughts, saying, “According to the print issue of Life & Style, a source said: ‘Kim is obsessed with becoming a size zero. She really took over her life and turned her into complete boredom. ‘”

“Pete hates watching Kim push food around her plate at parties or in restaurants and just wants her to have fun,” the insider revealed.

Kim recently slimmed down to fit in the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to wear to the Met Gala.

The Hulu star wore the dress the singer wore when she sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President to President John F. Kennedy.

The Kardashians star previously claimed she lost 16 pounds to fit the look.

