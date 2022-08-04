Khloé Kardashian fans have the same opinion about True on IG

The relationship of Khloé Kardshian and her daughter True is enviable and we have seen it on several occasions, like a few weeks ago that they dressed to match for the “celebrity’s” birthday. We recently learned that the 4-year-old Kardashian will be a sister since Khloé will be a mother for the second time with her ex and father of the girl, Tristan Thompson, since they are expecting a second child by surrogacy.

In the last publication that the businesswoman shared, they appear several photos of True eating on a private jet. But the fans looked beyond the luxuries that the little girl has within reach and all have agreed that They couldn’t believe how much the Kardashian has grown in this time.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Comments read, “True is growing up so fast! She’s absolutely gorgeous 🥰❤️,” with another fan adding, “When did she grow up?!” One more follower added, “Why is she getting so big so fast? 😩 God bless you beautiful True! 💖.”

It is not the first time that True has become the protagonist in her mother’s networks and Khloé recently shared some snapshots of the little girl in which mother and daughter enjoyed a tropical vacation together with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. In one of those ‘posts’ she wrote the ‘celebrity’: “My best girl and I creating the best memories. I will always take care of you, my angel girl 🤍”, while the couple appeared splashing in the sea. In this post, fans also turned their attention to True, commenting on how cute she is.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And so, let’s be realistic. Let’s blink and True will already be getting ready for school. We just can’t believe it.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

sophie-williams

Sophie Williams is a Freelance Journalist and Copywriter, covering everything from fashion to entertainment to music to lifestyle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io