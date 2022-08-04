Kendall Jenner Says Wearing This Message Shirt Is The New Trend

the holidays of the celebrities international films leave us authentic scenes of fiction. Kendall Jenner has starred in a scene worthy of the last season of Pasión de Gavilanes in her getaway to Wyoming. On this trip, she is half leisure, half business, she has toured ranches, has taken horseback rides through the fields of the area and has also attended rodeos with real cowboys, hat included. The result? Jenner has a new love and her outfit reveals it to us via Instagram so that we can all join in.

With a white tank top and tight to the body, he posed for his social networks and showed a clear message “J’adore cowboys”, that is loves the cowboys (and also the Y2K aesthetic t-shirts).

The design, which is a reinterpretation of the classic J’Adior, has set off alarm bells about this type of design that we saw in the early 2000s in celebrities like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears who used them to send hints (very direct, in Despechá plan). de Rosalía) to her ex’s and the media. Everything indicates that Now that the little girl from the Kardashian-Jenner clan has worn it, we’ll all want to.

It is not the first time that we see the young model defend a trend of this decade. Jenner along with the Hadid sisters are the biggest defenders of the low cut, the colored glasses, the bandeau tops and the look fresh girl that has gone viral on TikTok and that reverses the famous no-makeup makeup with less makeup and a bright, “clean” look.

So the time has come to stop denying that the ‘2000s and all of its tendencies are back. Whether we like it more or we like it less, we must say goodbye to the minimalism of the 90s that had accompanied us in recent seasons to bet on the modern (although vintage) style of the new millennium.

Adapt or die is the motto of life that governs the world of fashion and the return of t-shirts with graphic prints makes it very clear by their way of changing their message. The collections of luxury brands had been announcing what Kendall ended up confirming this week on her vacation. We have gone from logomania to funny messages, ironic fashion notes and declarations of love to vacation spots and icons of the world of stars such as Paris Hilton (the T-shirt in her honor that Vetements has launched is one of the best sellers according to Lyst).

So you can jump on this trend (our Y2K favorite to date) we leave you one selection of the most two-mile designs that we have found after a search through our usual stores. You just have to decide which is your mood of the day, the message you want to send to the world and combine it with a Jenner-style denim mini skirt (even if you’re not going to go rodeo through the prairies of rural Wyoming)!