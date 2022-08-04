Kendall Jenner hits with denim miniskirt and new tattoo

The model Kendall Jenner always mark trendcontinually renews itself and gives us the guideline on how to stylize every detail without dying in the attempt.

Now, he appeared on his social networks taking some well-deserved days off enjoying a rodeo in Wyoming, wearing a denim mini skirt to the hip and a white tank top, which at first glance can be seen as a total fashion flashback Y2K but, it is more than that, here we tell you every detail and the background that is in this look.

Additionally, the businesswoman shared images of a new tattoo that raises the “cowgirl” style to another level, as it is a small cowboy boot.

Kendall and “cowgirlcore”

That’s how it is, Kendall Jenner is incorporating the trend of cowgirlcore to her way of lifethe aesthetic inspired by the Wild West, which combines perfectly with her facet as a businesswoman with her brand of tequila.

Different media have ensured that the 26-year-old model is the queen of this trend, since she likes to incorporate cowboy hats and boots to style your outfits.



Photo: Instagram @kendalljenner

Something that also stands out is the fact of the fusion that it makes between the cowgirl core and the trend Y2KWell, the hip denim skirt was something that celebrities dominated in the street style of those years. There is no doubt that we love fusion and surely more than one will want to imitate it.

In the photo Kendall use a tank top with the legend “J´Adore Cowboys”, from the English brand Cowboys of Habit. Within hours of posting the photo, it is sold out on the website. The skirt is from the EB denim brand and the model is literally called vintage mini skirt.

Kendall’s tattoo is a cowboy boot

Shortly after, the top model shared in her stories a tattoo which increases this trend. Well, it is a Denim boot very small that now lives in one of his ankles. The image is from the Los Angeles and New York based tattoo artist Kate McDuffie’s The Ghost Kat studio account.



Photo: Instagram @theghostkat

Where to get your next denim mini

Here are our favorite suggestions for incorporating the Kendall trend into your closet.

Our favorite is this model from Mango, if you are against the cut to the hip, you will love the way it frames your waist.

Price: 999 pesos.



Photo: Mango

This one from Zara has the threads at the bottom, similar to the one from Kendall.

Price: 699 pesos.



Photo: Zara

If you are risky, just like the supermodel, this is the ideal cut for you, at the waist and a little shorter. The skirt is from H&M.

Price: 449 pesos.

