Keanu Reeves will star in the series ‘The Devil in the White City’ – News series

Keanu Reeves is back! This time he will leave the gun-fu that he likes so much on the big screen, to move on to a period series inspired by the homonymous book by Erik Larson, who presented the story of the first US serial killer.

Keanu Reeves, one of the most beloved stars of the seventh art, decided to put aside his suit as Baba Yaga in the John Wick saga, to make your way through a period story that requires other outfits. It’s about the series The devil in the white citystory based on the homonymous novel by Erik Larson and that for years Leonardo Dicaprio Y Martin Scorsese they had wanted to adapt in the cinema.

This was confirmed by dead linewhere it is mentioned that the Hulu streaming platform, where you can also find titles like Only Murders in the BuildingThe Handmaid’s Tale and The Simpson, made official the order of the miniseries of The devil in the white city and incidentally revealing that the protagonist of Matrix: Resurrections, Bill & Ted Saving the Universe Y DC League of Super Petswill be the main actor.



Getty Images Keanu Reeves will star in the series ‘The Devil in the White City’.



According to early reports, the story will follow Daniel H. Burnham, a visionary architect who aims to impress the entire world at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. The creepy twist comes with Dr. HH Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind “Murder Castle.”

It is expected that Keanu Reeves also joins the producing team of this series that is set to premiere in 2024., while filming has been confirmed will start until next year. Also the cast is still unresolved, so there could still be hope of having Leonardo DiCaprio, who bought the rights to this book back in 2010.

Netflix will adapt BRZRKR.



We also remind you that we will see Keanu in the adaptation of his own play BRZRKRby Netflix. As he announced a couple of weeks ago at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, a graphic novel that he wrote and was published by Image. It is expected to be a mega-violent and watershed series for the streaming service to shake off the bad streak of bad adaptations like Death Note and Cowboy Bebop.