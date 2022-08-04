Keanu Reeves was the last option for ‘The Matrix’: He said yes when the producers were already desperate because nobody wanted the role – Movie News

His role in the science fiction saga is very popular and appreciated, but the reality is that he came to it after a long list of rejections.

More than 20 years have passed since the premiere of Matrix and, although we all now know that it is a science fiction classic, the Wachowskis had more than one problem presenting the film. There were those who did not understand very well what they wanted to do and, for that reason, it was difficult for them to find the right actor to star in it. Keanu Reeves accepted the role and went down in film history, but we cannot ignore the fact that he came to the production after a long list of rejections.

Will Smith, Nicolas Cage, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt… The creators even tried to change the gender of the character to have Sandra Bullock in the main role, but they all had better things to do. The producers became desperate after so many failed attempts.

The first star to say yes was Brad Pitt, who had just made ‘Seven Years in Tibet’. When he finished, he said: ‘I’m too tired to do this.’ So he left. Then came Leonardo DiCaprio. We had meetings with him and then he said, ‘I’m not going to do another visual effects movie after ‘Titanic.’ And he withdrew. Then came Will Smith, who joined and left,” producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura revealed.

As the producer says, one of the most notorious is the abandonment of Will Smith. The actor uploaded a video to YouTube telling how he rejected the Wachowskis’ proposal to do … wild wild west. No more no less. Smith admits that he did not understand what they wanted and opted for the other option. Time has finally shown how wrong he was. “This is what they presented: ‘We’re thinking about… Imagine you are in a fight. You jump, but imagine that you could stop in the middle of the jump. Then people could see 360º around you while you’re standing. We are going to invent these cameras so that people can see how you stop in mid-jump.’ so i did wild wild west. I’m not proud,” he says in the video of Youtube.

The Wachowskis also tried it with Nicolas Cage, who preferred to spend time with his family rather than get involved in the production. “There are a couple of movies that were offered to me, but I had good reasons not to do it,” she confesses in mtv“One was Matrix and the other The Lord of the rings. Both great movies, but they were shot in New Zealand and/or Australia for a long time. I mean years. I had family obligations, so I’m glad I stayed and had those experiences with my family.”

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio also came to talk to the producers, but both had just finished big productions and had no desire to get into something of such magnitude. Lorenzo Di Bonaventura told in an interview with TheWrap that they were getting a little desperate and tried to make Neo a girl to have Sandra Bullock lead the cast, but it didn’t work either. It was not the time for her. Time after, Bullock confessed to NBC that she was also offered to be Trinity and said no, something she deeply regrets.

“On the way we realized how difficult it was what we were doing. Here they were these young people who had made only one film and were going to direct this very difficult script to understand“, reflects Di Bonaventura with TheWrap“The good news was that Keanu said yes and it was amazing.”

