Keanu Reeves reveals which character he would like to play

Yes ok Keanu Reeves He has played some of the most beloved characters in the film industry, there is still one in particular that he still needs to do to feel completely fulfilled.

During an interview with Extra TV, the successful Hollywood actor revealed that one of his greatest wishes is to have the opportunity to give life to Batman. “It’s always been my dream, but Robert Pattinson he’s doing very well, so maybe later. Maybe when they need a Batman older,” he commented.

In response to Keanu Reeves, the reporter said, “I’m not going to let you say that to yourself.” It is a fact that the actor took the situation with a certain humor, but at the same time, he showed a realistic position on the requirements of Hollywood to obtain a role like these, also taking into account that with the saga directed by Matt Reeves a much younger version of Dark Knighthence Pattinson has been selected.

Anyway, Keanu Reeves He already left things on the table, in case Warner Bros. ever dares to have a Batman mature, take it into account.

Recently the actor did get a role within the DC Universe, but to give voice to Batman’s pet dog in super pets. The animated film also stars Dwayne Johnson as Superman’s trusty sidekick, Krypto the Superdog, and Kevin Hart as Batman’s furry friend, Ace The Bat-Hound.

