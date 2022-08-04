Keanu Reeves returns to overflow kindness with an 80-year-old fan

The kind gesture of the actor Keanu Reeves for an 80-year-old fan has resurfaced online after being shared in a post by Reddit.

On the website, one person explained how his grandmother had fallen in love with the star of Matrix Y John Wickas it reminded her of her late husband.

After suffering a stroke at age 70, the grandmother has been confined to her home for 10 years, but found solace in Reeves’ films, watching from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure until the Matrix.

The user of Reddit explained how his uncle ran into Reeves at a restaurant in Los Angeles, and how it led to a lengthy phone conversation between the actor and his female fan.

“Not long after Matrix came out, my uncle was in LA on business and was eating at a really fancy restaurant when Keanu walked in with a woman,” he describes.

“When he finished his meal, my uncle came over to his table and said, ‘I don’t usually do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mother loves you and has seen all your movies. You remind her of my dad.’ “, narrates.

“She said Keanu asked her if she had her cell phone and when she nodded she said, ‘Call her, I want to talk to her.'”

“He talked to my grandmother for several minutes and it was absolutely his year. She was so isolated. And her genuine kindness to her and her interest in her showed that he is a truly amazing man.”

Over the years, Reeves has grown a reputation for being one of the nicest men in Hollywood, with numerous fans coming forward with stories of the positive interactions they’ve had with the actor.





Last month, the actor went viral after being captured during an exchange with a young fan at an airport.

As documented by the television producer Andrew Kimmel On Twitter, the actor was contacted by a boy requesting his autograph after a flight from London to New York, when he proceeded to fire a flurry of questions at the actor.

“Keanu happily responded to each one,” Kimmel wrote along with a photo of the two, adding, “The man couldn’t have been nicer especially after an international flight. Thought I’d share this because the guy did a class act.” And little moments like this can make a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

Reeves will appear on screen again for john wick 4what do you have planned premiere on March 24, 2023 .

