Keanu Reeves almost had a cameo in Bullet Train!

Director David Leitch Confirms Bullet Train Nearly Had a ‘Perfect’ Keanu Reeves Cameo.

This weekend opens Bullet Trainthe new proposal of David Leitch where on board a bullet train the stories of several contract killers are intertwined, who for one reason or another, must fulfill their mission and engage in a battle with the other passengers.

Starring Brad Pitt What ladybug —or Catarina in Spanish— until now the specialized critics have given mixed opinions, although they all agree that it is an entertaining show of action and comedy, in addition to having great personalities that accompany Brad Pitt, among which are Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King and even Bad Bunny.

Now, director David Leitch has revealed that he had another special cameo in mind: Keanu Reeves.

strong men of action

During an interview for Entertainment Weekly, David Leitch He said that he had considered Keanu Reeves for a specific role. Well, during the film, the character of Brad Pitt mention your therapist Barry, although such a person never appears on screen. In accordance with Leitchthe idea was that Reeves played that character, although it could never be done.

“My dream actor for the role was Keanu, wouldn’t that have been perfect? But hey! We can do Bullet Train 2! David Leitch for Entertainment Weekly

Though a sequel is yet to be confirmed. Bullet Train, the director admits that he already has plans for said film, in which he hopes that Keanu Reeves can participate. In addition, he considers it fun to bring a figure like Keanu, who has gained strength as a man of action and have him in a role that, unlike most of the characters in the film, “It has nothing to do with the world of mercenaries.”

That wouldn’t be the first time Leitch and Reeves collaborate on the same project, since previously Leitch had an uncredited participation in the first film of John Wick as a director, in addition to having worked alongside the actor in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutionswhen David Leitch it was double action.

Also, in recent years Keanu Reeves He has had a presence in various films through small cameosjust like on the tape Netflix Always Be My Maybeso that an actor’s participation within Bullet Train doesn’t sound crazy.

Bullet Train opens in Mexican theaters this weekend, you can read our review here.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?