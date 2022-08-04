Katy Perry’s soft drink company raised $4 million

The nearly $200 million market for soft drinks continues to grow, and that’s where singer Katy Perry has set her sights.

By Rodrigo Shang

The non-alcoholic sparkling appetizer called “De Soi” is receiving $4 million in seed funding, led by Willow Growth and Creative Artists Agency, the entertainment company that also represents Katy Perry. De Soi will use the money to expand its retail business throughout the United States.

Launched in January, De Soi was founded by Katy Perry and Morgan McLachlan, the master distiller at Amass Spirits. The two met in early 2020 when they were both pregnant and looking for non-alcoholic drinks. decent. They came up with De Soi, an adaptogenic drink that can make you feel drunk as an alternative to alcohol.

“The non-alcoholic beverage market has seen tremendous growth over the past year as more consumers prioritize their health and wellness,” says Michael Yanover, head of business development for Creative Artists Agency LLC, in an email.

Katy Perry’s representative wants to expand the consumption of soft drinks

He added that the company is “delighted to leverage CAA’s connectivity to bring these elegant, better-for-you, non-alcoholic snacks to a broader base of consumers.”

The adult non-alcoholic beverage market has exploded in recent years as people became more mindful of physical and mental wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic. The value of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages grew 54.5% globally, reaching $200 million in 2021, according to the most recent data from IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, published in May.

“I would define wellness as taking care of yourself in the best possible way without sacrificing life’s simpler pleasures, and that’s exactly what we want to offer,” Katy Perry said in a statement. De Soi “allows busy little moms like Morgan and me, or anyone who wants a drink without a hangover, to enjoy the social ritual of a drink with friends and still be the life of the party,” she added.

In addition to stores like Erewhon, Foxtrot, and Boisson, De Soi is now stocked at several Total Wine & More stores in California. The company offers three flavors including Golden Hour, a savory, citrus drink with maca (Peruvian ginseng) and green tea extract at $25 for 4 cans or a bottle; Champignon Dreams, a fruity drink based on reishi mushroom and passionflower with notes of strawberries, grapefruit and earth; and Purple Lune, a tart cherry-flavored elixir. The seed money is also being used to develop new flavors, according to a company spokesperson; they are still secret.