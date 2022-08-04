Katy Perry warns Orlando Bloom: she wants more children

She defines herself as “someone who plans everything”. Who wants to know in time what will happen to her and those around her. She is not a control freak. But a woman who knows what she wants and who knows that, to get it, you have to take certain steps. And in the short-term plans of Katy Perry other children are contemplated. In the plural. Why be a mom of Daisy it’s so cool that the pop star can’t wait to expand the family. But in all of this, what does it say Orlando Bloom? For now, his girlfriend has limited herself to informing him… in the press.

Katy Perry plans everything: Orlando Bloom is warned

In the midst of the Los Angeles party for the launch of her new soft drink line, multifaceted Katy Perry (she’s also a presenter, American Idol TV judge, and even actress), revealed to the weekly. People that she would very much like to give little brothers and sisters to Daisy Dove. Her daughter who will turn 2 on August 26th and who was born from her relationship with the English actor Orlando Bloom. “I’m someone who plans everything, so we’ll see,” began the singer I kissed a girl.

Having a daughter during the pandemic: the experience of Katy Perry

“It was an interesting experience having a child during Covid because everything stopped, besides his arrival,” continued Perry. “I love the moments I’m having with my daughter now.” That she is “adorable”. She and she is already a “little performer” like mom and dad.

And she likes being a mom so much that Katy Pery says she’s ready for whatever happens if it comes to expanding the family. «So, of course, I hope very much…». And in the near future.

Katy Perry’s desire for motherhood

Just a few months ago, 37-year-old Katy Perry, at the beginning of her series of concerts organized in Las Vegas, had already mentioned the desire to become a mother again. “For sure right now I can’t do these concerts with something inside my belly, especially a little human being. In the future, you will see … », she had said, between the serious and the facetious, the pop star. Has the time come?

