Katy Perry shows us the sandals with bows that will be a trend

The list of trendy sandals for 2022 offers us daring pieces, from platforms in electric colors strips with metallic details and even plush. Nevertheless, Katy Perry leans towards delicate designs that will stylize the foot in a subtle way. The ‘The Tooliped Brows’ model in navy blue stands out for its handmade lining with floral motifs, three straps that include small bows and a low heel, which will allow you to walk comfortably anywhere. A footwear ideal to give that romantic touch to all kinds of outfits, for example, with dresses steamy, skirts cut A and even with a culottesif you’re not a fan of showing skin.

Where else have we seen the bow shoe trend?

Sandals with a bow on the catwalk of Mochino Resort 2023. Courtesy of Moschino/Gorunway Bow sandals by Loewe, Fall/Winter 2022. Courtesy of Loewe / Gorunway Bow sandals on the runway at Giambattista Valli Resort 2023. Courtesy of Giambattista Valli/Gorunway

Forget the usual flats because the sandals with bows They are not only conquering social networks, but also the catwalks of the most prestigious firms. Moschino for the Resort 2023 collection showcased high-heeled pieces in bold colors, where sparkly bows adorned the models’ feet. On the other hand, Loewe convinces us to commit to flip flops in silver with XL bows to give prominence to any look. Giambattista Valli confirms that the footwear in metallic colors and with discreet bows they will be the obsession of next year.

Katy Perry invites us to feel free and take advantage of the trend of sandals with bows. So don’t wait any longer to show off your footwear favorite, because in addition to sweeping in summer, the interesting thing is that it will predominate until the following year.