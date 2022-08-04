Katy Perry makes it rain pizza in a Las Vegas nightclub

Often, the world’s most sought-after celebrities surprise us with their eccentricities: be it Jennifer Lopez asking for an entire shopping center to be closed so she can do her shopping in peace, or even Madonna asking to change the toilet in the bathroom and demanding that it be destroyed later. to prevent anyone from selling or auctioning it off.

The latest eccentricity that has caught the attention of the networks has been that of Katy Perry in a Las Vegas nightclub: raining slices of pizza on the crowd that was in the room enjoying the music.

a mother feeding her children 👩🏻‍🍼 https://t.co/7XHeNxOvx2 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 1, 2022

Apparently, Katy made a stellar appearance at the nightclub, what no one expected was that the singer would start throwing slices like they were “frisbees”, driving the crowd crazy as they fought over food.

“It seemed that she was going to eat the pizza, but suddenly someone shouted: ‘Hey, we also want pizza'”, explained one of those present. After that, she started throwing slice by slice all the pizza that she had to the crowd that was enjoying the music.

I was one of the lucky ones to catch the pizza pic.twitter.com/8wa2oVOeGM — Smiley🧜‍♂️ (@UnproblematicMr) August 1, 2022

However, the gesture of throwing pizza did not go as she expected and, instead of getting the attendees to eat the pieces she threw, almost all the portions were scattered on the floor of the premises. “I don’t know how good she is at pizza tossing but there was quite a bit on the floor,” says the same present.

The images have not taken long to go viral on social networks, accumulating hundreds of thousands of ‘likes’ and all kinds of comments. Even Katy herself has spoken about it by pointing out: “A mother feeding her children.”

The singer has received thousands of criticisms for her behavior

Although thousands of people have burst out laughing at the singer’s gesture, the truth is that she has also been criticized for it: “So this woman thinks she can treat us like animals”, “Ok, what an ugly attitude Katy, I thought you had more respect for your fans”, “It is not something you should be proud of”, “He treated his fans like dogs begging for food”, have been some of the most popular comments by users.

read also