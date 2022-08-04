Katy Perry dazzles with her show in Las Vegas full of fancy dresses and sets

Katy Perry The year is over and the year has started with a bang. He has opened his residency in Las Vegas, a show called Perry Playlandwhere he has amazed everyone by taking his style one step further.

Giant decorations, crazy dresses and a lot of scenery to review his long musical career that began more than a decade ago. a huge maskY a toilet from where he dances These are some of the aspects that have most attracted the attention of those who have attended the first performances.

In addition, a suit where it implies that breastfeed beer It has caused a sensation on social networks. Total, there are eight outfits different where he camouflages himself with the colorful stages to perform songs like Roar either hot n cold.

For now, the artist will be in the well-known Resort World Theater where other music greats such as Michael Bublé or Celine Dion have performed for months.

A show in Las Vegas is the goal of many singers and performers and for Perry it comes at the perfect time after releasing his latest album in 2020 and give birth to her daughter Daisy, along with Orlando Bloom. In addition, for these actions he will pocket 168 million dollars (almost €150 million).