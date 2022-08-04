Joker 2 release date revealed

The film will once again star Joaquin Phoenix as the lead.

Undoubtedly, personifying one of Batman’s most important enemies is not easy at all, and after setting the bar very high after performances as Jack Nicholson’s Joker and Heath Ledger’s, the latter being part of the protagonist’s story bat. However, in 2019, Director Tod Phillips would revive this crazy being again but being the star and knowing his story in a more realistic and raw way.

This is how the actor would arrive joaquin phoenix to put himself in the role of the Joker, the film came out of everything conventional that we could expect from the character, managing to connect in a more empathetic way with the villain and with the birth of evil. Phoenix’s performance was brutal, which earned him the Oscar for best actor for that role.

Thus, a spokesman for the film distributor of the Warner Bros company announced that on October 04, 2024the sequel to the Joker will be released: Folie à Deux (Joker: A madness of two).

The protagonist will act out the origin story for the archenemy of DC Comics superhero Batman, according to the spokesperson.

At the moment no further details of the film were given, but Variety magazine announced that it will be a musical and Lady Gaga is expected to play Joker’s co-conspirator, Harley Quinn.

On the other hand, in January 2022 Warner Discovery had received for the first time the draft of the script for the sequel, by Todd Phillips, who will repeat direction, where he also shared the cover in red through his Instagram account, of said writing.

Finally it is known that the story will start shooting in 2023.

