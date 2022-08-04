Johnny Depp: They catch the actor with a redheaded woman in Italy

Digital Millennium

It’s been a couple of months since the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ended.; Everything seems to indicate that the actor has already completely resumed his life because on more than one occasion he has been caught on camera giving concerts in the company of Jeff Beck.

Since the verdict was issued in his favor, the Indian actor was given back the life he had lost six years ago. A great way to return to his passion for music is with a tour of Europe with guitarist Jeff Beck, with whom he has just released a new album.

During his visit to Italy was captured by photographers accompanied by a red-haired woman whose identity is unknown so farThis quickly sparked rumors of a new romance in the actor’s life.

It is not the first time that Depp has been involved in a series of rumors about his private life because during the trial against Amber, many Internet users claimed that there was a relationship between him and his lawyer, Camille Vasquez.

The images were captured at the Arena Santa Giuliana, in Puglia, Italy. Where you can see Johnny Depp helping the red-haired girl carry his backpack. In none of the photographs can you see any kind of flirtation or anything like that,

According to the Dailymail newspaper, the girl is staying at the Brufani hotel, the same one where Depp is staying, so it could be a member of the staff.

