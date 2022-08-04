Johnny Depp raised millions of dollars by selling his paintings online

Johnny Depp he walks with the right foot and his undertakings are going according to his plans apparently. The actor raised a fortune in a few minutes by virtually selling his paintings. After Amber Heard’s trial, he announced that part of his collection of paintings was for sale: Johnny Depp raised millions of dollars by marketing the fruits of his talent. All in a couple of hours.

The British gallery Castle Fine Art announced that the actor’s works were sold in $3.6 million in less than 24 hours.

Johnny Depp faced a millionaire trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation. She must pay him 15 million dollars, although the jury understood that there was mutual defamation.

She was another of the protagonists of the Judgment. The lawyer closely followed Depp and was romantically linked to him.

Johnny Depp sells his paintings and earns millions

“For Johnny Depp there was always art. Before acting and before music, art was always an important outlet for his creativity, ”announces the British gallery when publishing the actor’s paintings.





What are the paintings about? The style of Depp’s works is reminiscent of Andy Warhol’s compositions and you can see portraits of Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino, Bob Dylan and Keith Richards.

Johnny Depp, next to his collection of paintings Instagram Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp, during the creation process Instagram/@castlegalleries

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, the trial

After a high-profile trial that ended on June 1, the jury ruled that Amber Heard should pay Johnny Depp $10 million. From that moment, the actress warned that she did not have that money. But now, not only that, but she has declared bankruptcy and her lawyers appealed to the Justice to renegotiate the amount of compensation for the actor.

The actress released a statement: “We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and First Amendment verdict. Therefore, we are appealing the verdict,” it says officially.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp during the trial Steve Helber / AP

Heard filed for legal bankruptcy. In addition, on July 21, he filed the appeal with the state of Virginia.

He came to this decision after a legal process to find viable options to pay Depp the 10 million.