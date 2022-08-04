Johnny Depp: Johnny Depp returns to being a pirate in the new mobile game ‘Sea of ​​Dawn’

Yto the end of one of the most interesting trials of recent months (in a matter of gossip and nothing more, of course), we have learned little by little what he left to each of those involved. While Amber Heard declares bankruptcy and has difficulty paying the $10 million penalty, Johnny Depp is selling art, giving a musical tour, and has returned to acting as a pirate, but not as Jack Sparrow anymore.

Johnny Depp acts in a new pirate short

These days it has come to light in Internet a new, interesting and fun short film called Adventurer’s Game (“The Adventurer’s Game”) in which Depp plays an old sailor (probably a pirate) named Phillipwho is physically as eccentric as Jack Sparrow, but it doesn’t have his level of “drunkenness”, and switches from Sparrow’s almost British accent to an Irish one.

This old blind sailor tells another character (played by Francisco Rodriguez) the adventures he had in other times of greater prosperity: exciting stories with which he got the great gallery of treasures shown in the short film. But who made this short and for what reason? Well, it turns out that it is one of the most expensive and beautiful samples of recent advertising.

‘Sea of ​​Dawn’, the game that is announced by Johnny Depp

Is about a new MMORPG for mobile devices developed by the Chinese studio changyouin which you can explore an open world aboard a ship, living adventures like a sailor or a pirate, finding treasures and fighting other players online. Precisely the character of Depp is one of these adventurers, but retired. The game, however, not available for Latin America… and probably late due to the political tensions that exist at the moment with the Asian country (but if we already have TikTok, let’s not lose hope).

The Internet is divided by the participation of Johnny Depp in new short film

From the very trial opinion was divided among those who lavished unconditional supportand those who believe that the accusations of Amber Heard they are not exaggerated. This second group believes that Depp’s participation in a new short film has been “too soon” for after the trial, and it doesn’t seem fair that the actor is returning to his life so calmly when Amber Heard is getting canceled from pretty much everywhere.

However, popular opinion has leaned towards support and welcomes Depp’s return to the world of fantastic seas. what do you think? Would you like this game to be brought to the West?