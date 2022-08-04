Johnny Depp had to wear an earpiece on his shoots because “he no longer had to memorize his lines.” – Movie News

The actor came to have a sound device hired specifically to remind him of his dialogues on those shoots where he could not learn them.

Johnny Depp hasn’t exactly had the best years of his career lately. Relatively ostracized after the Amber Heard scandal, many of those who worked with him ended up revealing some of his most erratic behavior during his filming. Some of his former representatives came to reveal very compromising secrets during the legal battle they had with the actor.

One of the most shocking was the accusation that was launched related to the lack of professionalism that he maintained, sometimes related to his problems with alcohol and drugs. One of those former representatives revealed that Depp had difficulty learning his lines and ended up resorting to unorthodox methods to be able to say them.

Johnny Depp returns to acting and does it as a pirate (but it is not his return as Jack Sparrow)

Specifically, they exposed in a court document how the actor used an earpiece “for years to transmit dialogue to him during the production of the film.” The records also speak of how Depp insisted on having a sound engineer on the payroll permanently “so he wouldn’t have to memorize his lines,” paying said engineer hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.

The representatives revealed this information during a judicial process where Depp accused of mismanaging his money, to which they responded with a counterclaim. The lawsuit was settled with an out-of-court settlement. Although it is not the only legal problem that the actor still faces, since despite having won the trial against his ex-wife for defamation this year, Heard’s legal team has decided to file an appeal against said sentence.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter