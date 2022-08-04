John Krasinski talks about his possible return to Marvel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88% is one of the Marvel installments that has divided the public the most. The expectations were as high as with Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, but the fans began to get certain ideas that were impossible to fulfill or that did not have much to do with the story that was proposed in the first place. Although it was impossible to compare with the dreams of the fans, the sequel did offer several very interesting cameos. The most promising was that of John Krasinski as Reed Richards, who now talks a little about the possibilities of returning to the MCU.

Keep reading: John Krasinski has seen The Devil Wears Fashion more than 70 times

Due to the high demand for information from fans and the constant interest in anticipating their projects, Marvel has done everything possible to keep their stories and the arrival of certain actors in their productions secret. On many occasions, rumors have been released that are true among many others that are rather ridiculous or unlikely. To find the perfect balance between what the public wants to see and what is needed to feed the mythology of the MCU, Kevin Feige takes note of what is said on social networks and has sometimes complied with the whims of the people of him.

One of the most striking and interesting results was that of John Krasinski like Reed Richards. The actor has been the favorite for the role for years, even before Marvel officially announced that they were working on a new adaptation. The Fantastic Four are essential heroes for the brand, but they have never been very stable in their adaptations. The dream of many is to see the interpreter with his wife, Emily Blunt, as Sue Storm. The pressure was so great that for years the two were asked whether or not they would be interested in being part of this world. She was never very intrigued by the proposal, but Krasinski was and was as supportive as the viewers.

Years ago Krasinski fought for the role of Captain America that finally fell to Chris Evans, and since then he has said very publicly that he wants to be part of the MCU. His wish came true with the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme. 89%, but things were never very fixed. The Reed Richards that we see in the film is from another universe and after the premiere the public waited for clearer news about how the actor would participate in future installments. Unfortunately, this never happened and fans are preparing for something different.

You may also like: Rumor: John Krasinski Won’t Play Reed Richards in Fantastic Four

Sam Raimi revealed that Marvel put John Krasinski in the movie to excite fans, but that he wouldn’t necessarily get the role for the main franchise timeline. Logic dictates otherwise, but so far no official announcements have been made about the film and rumors are running that they want to start with the younger Fantastic Four. The actor himself does not have an answer on the whole matter and, in fact, had not spoken much about his participation in the film publicly.

During his appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show (via CBR.com) both tried to talk about the actor’s future in the MCU, but it seems that Krasinski can not reveal much. The host assured that he couldn’t technically ask him about it, so he decided to be more general:

I’m really not allowed to ask you. But do you believe? Do you believe?

The actor simply replied:

Seriously, what have you heard? I need to know. They don’t tell you anything.

Fallon finished the sentence by ensuring that they do not tell them anything until they start filming.

A small moment of this interview will surely have everyone talking and speculating, and that is when Jimmy Fallon He mentions that there is a rumor that Emily Blunt will be in the movie John Krasinski he just laughs and then pretends to be shot by a Marvel marksman to keep any secrets from spilling. We know that the company has very specific contracts to avoid spoilers, so this case is likely to be similar. Some have speculated that in the next edition of D23 Kevin Feig will finally announce the cast of this new version of The Fantastic Four.

don’t leave without reading: Doctor Strange 2: writer talks about the arrival of John Krasinski at Marvel and his future in this universe