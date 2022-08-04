John Krasinski advances his future in Marvel’s Fantastic Four

MADRID, July 27. (CultureLeisure) –

In the recent edition of the comic-con, Kevin Feig announced that the long-awaited reboot of fantastic four will see the light in November 2024 starting MCU Phase 6but did not advance anything about its director and cast. John Krasinskiwhich has already been put on the skin of Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is obviously one of the main candidates to do it again in the film about the legendary Marvel superhero team. The actor-director has addressed, rather cryptically, his future within the MCU.

“They don’t tell you anything until you’re going to start recording”was what the actor made clear to Jimmy Fallon in a relaxed conversation that they both had at the beginning of their program, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The American presenter tried to tighten the nuts on Krasinski, but the actor dodged the questions again and again. He did it with that characteristic humor that he showed its Jim Halpert during the nine seasons of The Office and that he maintains in real life.

This is an excerpt from the amusing if unrevealing conversation between Krasinski and Fallon:

Fallon: “Comic-Con, they just announced all these movies, and there’s going to be a new Fantastic Four.”

Krasinski: “Yes.”

Fallon: “You’re not allowed to say anything.”

Krasinski: “Nope.”

Fallon: “And I’m not allowed to ask you anything.”

Krasinski: “That’s right.”

Fallon: “But… do you think that…?”

Krasinski: “Do you think so?”

Fallon: “Do you believe? Can one believe?”

Krasinski: “Seriously, what have you heard? I need to know it”.





Fallon: “They don’t tell you anything?”

Krasinski: “They don’t tell you anything.”

Fallon: “Not until together before we start shooting.”

Krasinski: “That’s right.”

Immediately after, Fallon asked him about the rumors that his wife, Emily Blunt, will also play Sue Storm in Fantastic Four. When it seemed like Krasinski was going to reveal something in the scoop, he faked his death after being shot by a Marvel dart, which generated laughter among the audience.

Fallon: “There is also a rumor that your wife, Emily Bluntshe’s going to play Sue Storm.”

Krasinski: “Oh!”

Fallon: “Do you believe? Do you believe?!”

Krasinski: “Jimmy, I’m going to tell you on your show, it’s… [finge morir]”

Fallon: “Oh my god! Someone just killed him, can we get a medic? Now that’s acting!”

Krasinski: “No, it’s actually a Marvel Dart. It’s a Marvel Dart, there’s a guy hanging around here.”

Already at the beginning of the conversation, Krasinski wanted to distance himself from his possible appearance as Mr. Fantastic in the Fantastic Four reboot. “Everyone freaked out, you’re Reed Richards,” Fallon told him… “Yes, I was”, The actor replied sarcastically.