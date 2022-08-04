John Cena loved his Fortnite skin and wants to appear more in the Battle Royale

EFE Latam Videos

Vasectomies in Venezuela, a victory of prevention over machismo

Caracas, Aug 4 (EFE) .- Dressed only in a surgical gown, Armando walked the corridor that led him to the operating room of a family planning center in Caracas, from where he left, like 15 other men, sterile by his own decision. and overcoming the male chauvinist stigmas that persist in Venezuela and that exclude men from pregnancy prevention. Armando Leiva traveled 700 kilometers to the Venezuelan capital from Güiria, a coastal town in the northeast of the country, in order to undergo a vasectomy. At 41 years old and with two teenage children, his decision was made, and not only because he did not want to have more children, but also because his wife suffers from hormonal problems with contraceptives and he wanted to be part of the solution in her sexual life. both of them. “My wife takes care of herself with another method, but it is complicated for women (because of) the hormones. It is more complicated for them and more invasive than for men,” Leiva told Efe, not without first recalling that many gentlemen reject these procedures for “something cultural”, for the idea that a man should not undergo a contraceptive solution. CARING FOR YOURSELF IS FREE For a whole morning, the Civil Association for Family Planning (Plafam) carried out one of the free male sterilization days that they have been offering for about two years, and with which they serve an average of 15 patients on each occasion , as explained by the urologist in charge of this service, Manuel Núñez. These are men of all ages and from different regions of the country who come to this center seeking prevention, and who in about three weeks get both medical and psychological care to face the final step they take towards male sterilization, a topic of which is practically not spoken in the country. The only figures available on the subject in Venezuela are those of this association that, since 2019, has performed 796 male sterilization procedures. In general, doctors say that very few men undergo vasectomies in the country, while the sterilization of women is common and routine in any health center. In the colorful waiting room, the reasons for being there are also diverse. They range from the early decision not to want to have children, or not to increase their families, to those who do it to avoid their wives having to go through an operating room for a major intervention such as tubal ligation. In that fortuitous gentlemen’s club was Jesús Molina, one of the youngest on the day. At 20 years old, he opted for this procedure because he does not want to have children. “I’m having a vasectomy today because I don’t want to be a father, I don’t have that feeling of fatherhood,” said Molina, who sees this decision as a guarantee for the pursuit of his long-term goals. A SOLUTION TO THE CRISIS Like Armando, many opt for these free sessions, even though they involve travel expenses, since they cannot afford the surgery in private health centers in their regions, where the procedure, with local anesthesia, ranges between 500 and the $1,000, according to the patients themselves. Added to this is the limited contraceptive supply for men in Venezuela, which is practically limited to barrier methods. “We only have two methods: either we protect ourselves with barrier-type contraceptives, the condom, or we perform a vasectomy,” explained the urologist. To this, and to the country’s economic crisis that makes it difficult to have large families, Núñez attributes that the men in these days are getting younger and younger. “We have had a fairly high rate of patients (of) between 18 and 25 years old in recent months. This is because young people are learning more about contraceptive methods in men and seek to avoid an unplanned pregnancy,” explained the doctor. . BREAKING TABOO While waiting their turn, the men shared experiences prior to making the decision. They talked about the fears and the taboos that they had to break before being sterilized. Leaving the surgery room, Diego Vieira told how simple the procedure is and compared it to what his wife had to go through with other contraceptive methods. “She had already had other contraceptive methods such as the implant, but her body rejected them. In fact, she felt very bad about it, she even fainted, so the gynecologist recommended removing the implants and we tried contraceptive pills, but, of course, the cost (…) So, since she did not want to be linked and it is a more tedious process, I decided to have a vasectomy, “he said. The operated were also above the ridicule of friends and relatives, who assured them that, if they underwent this surgery, they would have a worse sexual performance, to the point of predicting erectile dysfunction, something distant from these men who came out standing and ready to face a more responsible sexuality. Genesis Carrero Soto (c) Agencia EFE